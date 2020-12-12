Bringing The World Home To You

Predictions

Published December 12, 2020 at 3:15 PM EST

MAZ JOBRANI, HOST:

Now, panel, who will be the first American to get the vaccine - Adam Burke?

ADAM BURKE: I really hope it's going to be Santa Claus. Given the way he shoves himself down our chimneys, drinks from our milk glasses and ho-ho-hos all over our living rooms, he's superspreading more than just joy if we're not careful.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

JOBRANI: Maeve Higgins.

MAEVE HIGGINS: It's got to be Bill Kurtis.

BURKE: (Laughter).

BILL KURTIS: Yay, Mo Rocca.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

MO ROCCA: Well, of course, the bachelor. You thought the Rose Garden event was a superspreader. It's got nothing on the rose ceremony.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

JOBRANI: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Adam Burke, Maeve Higgins and Mo Rocca. And thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Maz Jobrani. Peter will be back next week. This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

