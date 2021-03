Ashley Nicole Black (A Black Lady Sketch Show) and Chelsea Devantez (Celebrity Book Club) are given a series of sounds, and they have to say what type of app they come from. Try playing at home, even though you've had your phone on vibrate since you got it.

Heard on: Richard Kind & Nnamdi Asomugha: Seriously, Ask Me Another

