'New York Times' Has A List Of Wacky Stocking Stuffers For Christmas

Published December 11, 2020 at 7:22 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Hard to believe, but there are only two weeks left before Christmas. And if you're still looking for last-minute gift ideas, well, The New York Times has a list from the far reaches of the Internet. The list includes egg scissors, a giant acrylic frog, LED false eyelashes, a witch's cape, glowing bread lamps, a ham crystal and lettuce slippers. Lettuce slippers - that's what I'm getting Noel for Secret Santa.

NOEL KING, HOST:

The messed up thing is I want the eyelashes (laughter).

GREENE: Or those. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

