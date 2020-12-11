Actor Richard Kind and comedian Ray Ellin are treated to a music parody game where Jonathan Coulton plays songs by jam bands rewritten to be about fruits you could theoretically use to make jam. Next week: a game about jellies and preserves, because yes, they're a different thing.

Ray Ellin is executive producer of Comedy Central's This Week at the Comedy Cellarand founded Comedy Cloud, which produces digital standup shows with comics across the country.

Actor Richard Kind has starred on stage and screens big and small, including the TV shows Mad About You, Spin Cityand Curb Your Enthusiasm.

