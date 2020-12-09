Bringing The World Home To You

Nightclub Reinvents Itself As A Blood Drive Center

Published December 9, 2020 at 5:49 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Going to the club during a pandemic, I mean, that's a terrible idea, unless, of course, you are going there to donate blood. A Swiss nightclub that closed due to COVID restrictions has recast itself as a blood drive center. And you bet they're still bumping music. Queen, the Bee Gees, Michael Jackson play through the speakers as people donate their blood. One dancegoer turned blood donor said he enjoyed returning to a place that is full of memories. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
