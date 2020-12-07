Bringing The World Home To You

Tree-Hiding Koalas Are Harder To Count Than You Would Think

Published December 7, 2020 at 6:53 AM EST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Koala counting is difficult because the fluffy little bears hide in trees. So the Australian government announced that it will spend over $1 million to count the country's koalas using high-tech methods. The New York Times reports of the conservation effort will incorporate heat-seeking drones and acoustic surveys. Scientists will still use some old-school methods, though, like looking for koala droppings. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
