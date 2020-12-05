Bringing The World Home To You

Fresh Air Weekend: Hugh Grant; The Sanitation Crisis Affecting The Rural Poor

Fresh Air
Published December 5, 2020 at 9:00 AM EST
<strong>Love ... Actually?</strong> Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant play a married couple whose relationship is not what seems in <em>The Undoing. </em>
Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

No More Mr. Nice Guy: Hugh Grant Embraces The 'Blessed Relief' Of Darker Roles:After spending much of his career playing the male lead in romantic comedies, Grant is shifting into darker roles. In the HBO series The Undoing, he plays a narcissistic doctor accused of murder.

Heartbreaking And Hopeful, 'Ammonite' Is A Wind-Swept Tale Of Forbidden Love:Kate Winslet plays Victorian-era fossil hunter Mary Anning, and Saoirse Ronan is her lover, in a film that dares to envision a world in which women are ultimately free to make their own decisions.

'Waste' Activist Digs Into The Sanitation Crisis Affecting The Rural Poor: In 2017, a study reported one in three people in one rural Alabama county had been exposed to hookworm. Catherine Coleman Flowers says the study reveals big gaps in sanitation in rural America.

