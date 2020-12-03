Bringing The World Home To You

Decorators Find New Use For Expensive Halloween Decoration

Published December 3, 2020 at 5:47 AM EST

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. One of the most popular Halloween decorations this fall was a 12-foot skeleton. The skelley (ph) sold out before October, even though they cost 300 bucks. People naturally want to recycle now, which explains why some people are keeping up the giant skeletons. The news website Insider posts photos of skeletons with Christmas lights, presents, ornaments and Santa hats. Any kid who thinks the skeleton is Santa better watch out. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

