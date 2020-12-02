Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Fellow Tennessean Justin Timberlake Buys Family A Needed Van

Published December 2, 2020 at 6:12 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Jake Stitt is a 17-year-old from Tennessee who often sits outside his home with a sign that says honk if you're happy. He has cerebral palsy, and his family needed a wheelchair-accessible van. Their GoFundMe effort didn't cover the costs, so Justin Timberlake did. His fellow Tennessean heard Jake's story and bought the van for Jake and his family before Thanksgiving. So if you hear them honk, you will know they're happy. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories