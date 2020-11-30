Danish Mayfly Is Named 2021 Insect Of The Year

LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Lulu Garcia-Navarro. Though they have been around for 355 million years, the Danish mayfly is finally getting its due. The little critter has been named the 2021 Insect of the Year by an international group of scientists. The commission selected the mayfly because of its unique lifecycle. A fully developed mayfly has only a few days to fly, mate and lay new eggs before it dies. No need to pour the champagne - the Danish mayfly doesn't have a mouth.