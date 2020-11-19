Owl Found Inside Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree surprised some folks when it was revealed earlier this week. Let's say it just didn't have the look. It was a little droopy, a little Charlie Brown-ish. Turns out the crooked branches weren't the only surprise. Inside the tree, a worker found an owl. He was hungry and dehydrated but otherwise fine. He was taken to a nearby wildlife center. The owl has been named Rockefeller. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.