Owl Found Inside Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

Published November 19, 2020 at 5:45 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree surprised some folks when it was revealed earlier this week. Let's say it just didn't have the look. It was a little droopy, a little Charlie Brown-ish. Turns out the crooked branches weren't the only surprise. Inside the tree, a worker found an owl. He was hungry and dehydrated but otherwise fine. He was taken to a nearby wildlife center. The owl has been named Rockefeller. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Corrected: November 19, 2020 at 12:00 AM EST
An earlier headline mistakenly said the owl found in the Christmas tree was a baby. In fact, it was an adult northern saw-whet owl.

Morning Edition
