COMIC: A Kids' Guide To Coping With The Pandemic (And A Printable Zine)

Kids, this comic is for you.

You've been living through this pandemic for months, and you might be feeling sad, frustrated or upset. But there are lots of different ways to deal with your worries – and make yourself feel better. Here are some tips and advice to help you through.

Print and fold a zine version of this comic here. Here are directions on how to fold it.

This comic is based on interviews conducted by NPR's Cory Turner with Tara Powell at the University of Illinois School of Social Work, Joy Osofsky at the LSU Health Sciences Center in New Orleans, Krystal Lewis at the National Institute of Mental Health, Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown's School of Public Health, and Rosemarie Truglio, senior vice president of curriculum and content at Sesame Workshop.

/ Malaka Gharib/ NPR /

Your turn

What advice do you have for coping in the pandemic? Emailgoatsandsoda@npr.orgwith the subject line "Kids and coping" and we may feature it in a story for NPR.

