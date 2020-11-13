Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Japanese Town Uses Robot Wolf To Scare Away Bears

Published November 13, 2020 at 7:05 AM EST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Officials in the Japanese town of Takikawa saw bears roaming around, and they were worried about an attack. So their solution?

(SOUNDBITE OF ROBOT SCREECHING)

KING: That is the Monster Wolf. It's a fur-covered scarecrow with a wolf head. When it senses movement, its red eyes flash. And it starts screeching and howling. So far, it's been working. Officials say no bear sightings have been reported since. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories