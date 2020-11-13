Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

German Court Rules That Techno Counts As Music

Published November 13, 2020 at 7:07 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. In Germany, concert halls have been benefiting from reduced sales tax rates that has not been extended to nightclubs, but that is changing. A court has now ruled that techno is, in fact, music. The judges said DJs are musicians performing, quote, "their own new pieces of music using instruments in the broader sense." It's brighter news for venues that shut their doors because of the pandemic. Here's to more raving once it's safe. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories