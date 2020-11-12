Bringing The World Home To You

500-Pound Bear Breaks Into Gas Station And Eats Snacks

Published November 12, 2020 at 6:26 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. You know, most businesses cherish their regulars, but it is different when you're talking about a 500-pound bear who also doesn't pay. CBS13 in Sacramento reports that a gas station in California received multiple visits from a 16-year-old bear who gorged himself on candy and crackers. The wildlife department apprehended the bear and relocated him to a suitable bear habitat. Sounds like he's going to have to get his snack fix elsewhere. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
