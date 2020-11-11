Bringing The World Home To You

Literary Puzzle Is Solved For The 1st Time In Nearly A Century

Published November 11, 2020 at 6:02 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. A complex literary puzzle has been solved for the first time in nearly a century. "Cain's Jawbone" is a murder mystery whose 100 pages are printed out of order. To make sense of the story, you have to correctly rearrange the pages. But there are 32 million combinations. John Finnemore is the man with the solution. After working on it during lockdown, he calls it, far and away the most difficult puzzle I have ever attempted. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

