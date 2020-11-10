Bringing The World Home To You

NFL Fans Donate Money In Honor Of Buffalo QB Josh Allen's Grandmother

Published November 10, 2020 at 7:05 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen put on a clinic against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday. After the game, Bills coach Sean McDermott revealed that Allen did this with a heavy heart. He learned before the game that his grandma had passed away unexpectedly. In her honor, fans started making donations to a Buffalo children's hospital in increments of $17, Allen's number. The hospital says it has raised over $150,000 so far. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

