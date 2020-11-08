Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Church And Golf: Biden And Trump Return To Routine After Election Is Called

By Barbara Sprunt
Published November 8, 2020 at 11:37 AM EST
President-elect Joe Biden arrives at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic church in Greenville, Del., on Sunday.
President-elect Joe Biden arrives at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic church in Greenville, Del., on Sunday.

Updated at 11:50 a.m. ET

The day after the presidential election was called saw both President Trump and President-elect Joe Biden going through their typical Sunday routines. Online, the Biden team updated its transition website, while Trump continued to amplify false claims of voter fraud via Twitter.

Biden began his day by attending Mass with his family at St. Joseph on the Brandywine church in Greenville, Del.

After Mass, Biden visited the cemetery across the street where his parents, first wife, young daughter and son Beau are buried. According to reporters traveling with Biden, he briefly knelt down at one of the graves.

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have also launched an updated website as they prepare for the transition process.

The site includes four priorities of their upcoming administration: COVID-19, economic recovery, racial equity and climate change.

Meanwhile, Trump visited his golf club in Sterling, Va. He was greeted by supporters as well as by demonstrators lining the sidewalks near the club's entrance with signs reading "Orange Crushed" and "Trumpty Dumpty had a great fall."

In a series of tweets Sunday morning, Trump quoted conservative surrogates like Newt Gingrich who have falsely claimed that there was rampant voter fraud in the election.

Twitter flagged his remarks, affixing to each of his tweets a label reading: "This claim about election fraud is disputed."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Live Updates: 2020 Election Results
Barbara Sprunt
Barbara Sprunt is a producer on NPR's Washington desk, where she reports and produces breaking news and feature political content. She formerly produced the NPR Politics Podcast and got her start in radio at as an intern on NPR's Weekend All Things Consideredand Tell Me Morewith Michel Martin. She is an alumnus of the Paul Miller Reporting Fellowship at the National Press Foundation. She is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., and a Pennsylvania native.
See stories by Barbara Sprunt
More Stories