Church And Golf: Biden And Trump Return To Routine After Election Is Called

The day after the presidential election was called saw both President Trump and President-elect Joe Biden going through their typical Sunday routines. Online, the Biden team updated its transition website, while Trump continued to amplify false claims of voter fraud via Twitter.

Biden began his day by attending Mass with his family at St. Joseph on the Brandywine church in Greenville, Del.

Joe Biden arrives at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Church for his first mass as president-elect. He was joined by daughter Ashley and grandson Hunter, Beau’s son. pic.twitter.com/qBEc8LLPic — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) November 8, 2020

After Mass, Biden visited the cemetery across the street where his parents, first wife, young daughter and son Beau are buried. According to reporters traveling with Biden, he briefly knelt down at one of the graves.

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have also launched an updated website as they prepare for the transition process.

The site includes four priorities of their upcoming administration: COVID-19, economic recovery, racial equity and climate change.

Meanwhile, Trump visited his golf club in Sterling, Va. He was greeted by supporters as well as by demonstrators lining the sidewalks near the club's entrance with signs reading "Orange Crushed" and "Trumpty Dumpty had a great fall."

Trump and Biden supporters outside Trump National Golf Course in Sterling, VA: pic.twitter.com/fM5OknQoDm — Jake Rosen (@JakeMRosen) November 8, 2020

In a series of tweets Sunday morning, Trump quoted conservative surrogates like Newt Gingrich who have falsely claimed that there was rampant voter fraud in the election.

Twitter flagged his remarks, affixing to each of his tweets a label reading: "This claim about election fraud is disputed."

