'I Could Not Be Prouder': President Obama Congratulates Biden On Win

President Barack Obama congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on his win, urging unity and saying that Biden will "do the job with the best interests of every American at heart, whether or not he had their vote."

The Associated Press called the race for Biden on Saturday morning.

"I encourage every American to give [Biden] a chance and lend him your support," Obama said, adding, "the election results at every level show that the country remains deeply and bitterly divided."

Obama acknowledged that Biden heads into office with several competing and ongoing crises facing the country.

"We're fortunate that Joe's got what it takes to be President and already carries himself that way. Because when he walks into the White House in January, he'll face a series of extraordinary challenges no incoming President ever has – a raging pandemic, an unequal economy and justice system, a democracy at risk, and a climate in peril. "

Congratulations to my friends, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris — our next President and Vice President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/febgqxUi1y — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 7, 2020

Biden served as Obama's vice president through both of his terms in the White House. Their relationship has become an iconic staple for the Democratic Party.

Obama also extended well wishes to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, calling Harris' win a "groundbreaking election."

Harris makes history as the first woman to be elected vice president. She is also the first Black and the first South Asian American woman elected vice president.

In the days leading up to Election Day, Obama campaigned for Biden in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Florida.

"It will be up to not just Joe and Kamala, but each of us, to do our part – to reach out beyond our comfort zone, to listen to others, to lower the temperature and find some common ground from which to move forward, all of us remembering that we are one nation, under God," Obama said.

