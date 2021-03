Jonathan Coulton performs classic Motown songs rewritten to be about things relating to cows. Dewayne Perkins and Aasia LaShay Bullock earn points by guessing the cow thing, guessing the original song's title, or by mooing.

Heard on: Chelsea Handler & Sharon Salzberg: Guided Meditation.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.