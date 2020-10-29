Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Halloween Must Have: 12-Foot-Tall Skeleton With Glowing Eyes

Published October 29, 2020 at 6:27 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. If you believe The New York Post, America's most popular Halloween decoration is a 12-foot-tall skeleton. The Washington Post is also reporting a run on skeletons from Home Depot. The 12-foot-tall skeleton costs $300. It's apparently getting so hard to find that the resale value is higher. It has glowing eyes that move - all but guaranteeing that trick-or-treaters will keep their social distance. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories