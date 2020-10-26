Bringing The World Home To You

Pa. Family Plans To Launch Halloween Candy At Trick Or Treaters

Published October 26, 2020 at 6:01 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. We're all trying to work out how we can get the kids all the candy they need and deserve this Halloween. What about launching it to them? That's the plan for the Mak family of York County, Pa. They call it the Candypult (ph). It's a white plastic bucket attached to two long springs. After some practice launches, they realized they needed a well-lit landing area so they wouldn't knock trick-or-treaters out with the peanut butter cups. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
