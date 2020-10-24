Predictions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, who's going to get caught with their camera on next? Eugene Cordero.

EUGENE CORDERO: On his virtual campaign rally of 12 supporters, independent presidential candidate Kanye Kardashian West was caught cheering and celebrating the fact that he has 12 people that are going to vote for him.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: Maeve Higgins.

MAEVE HIGGINS: Two little wild foxes speaking English very slowly and clearly.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: And Peter Grosz.

PETER GROSZ: On a prayer breakfast Zoom call, Mike Pence will share his screen, forgetting to hide the tabs he has opened for Indeed, LinkedIn, ZipRecruiter...

HIGGINS: (Laughter).

GROSZ: ...And a Google search for jobs former vice presidents can get.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we will ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Maeve Higgins, Peter Grosz and Eugene Cordero. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal, and we will see you next week.

This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.