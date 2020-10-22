'Peanuts' Halloween Special Won't Be Broadcast On Network TV

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. "It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" first aired in 1966, and 2020 will be the first year that the "Peanuts" Halloween special will not be broadcast on network television. If you want to see it, you'll have to watch it on Apple TV Plus, which you have to pay for.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "IT'S THE GREAT PUMPKIN, CHARLIE BROWN")

PETER ROBBINS: (As Charlie Brown) Good grief.

KING: Yes, I know, Charlie Brown. It's a bummer. But it'll stream for free for 72 hours starting October 30. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.