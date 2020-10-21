Organized Crime Group Uses Candy To Sweeten Its Image

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Years ago, a New York mobster polished his image by sponsoring Fourth of July fireworks. John Gotti's show did not prevent his indictment, but neighbors loved it. An organized crime group in Japan is also trying public relations. They hand out Halloween candy at their headquarters in Kobe. This year, authorities have banned them from participating, and we'll see if that works. In New York, John Gotti continued his displays even when police said he had no permit. It's MORNING EDITION.