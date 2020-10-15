Outside Witnesses Testifying In Final Day Of Amy Coney Barrett's Confirmation Hearing

This is scheduled to be the last day of Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Senate confirmation hearings, and after two days of questioning Barrett, senators will turn to character witnesses and those who are concerned about her likely elevation to the Supreme Court.

Barrett will not be present.

Republicans will call on Amanda Rauh-Bieri, a former law clerk for Barrett on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals, and Laura Wolk, the first blind woman to clerk on the U.S. Supreme Court and who has called Barrett her mentor.

They'll also hear from former appeals court Judge Thomas Griffith, whose retirement this year caused a controversy when a liberal group alleged that he stepped down from the bench to allow President Trump to appoint a replacement before the election.

Democrats have invited several advocates to speak. Stacy Staggs, a mother of 7-year-old twins, is one of them. According to a statement released by ranking Judiciary Committee member Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif, Staggs "will discuss the devastating effects on her family if the Supreme Court overturns the Affordable Care Act." Democrats also invited Crystal Good, who "fought for her right to obtain an abortion at age 16. Crystal will speak about the importance of reproductive rights and justice."

The Judiciary Committee is expected to vote Oct. 22 on Barrett's nomination, as Republicans press to confirm her in the full Senate before the Nov. 3 presidential election.

"You will be confirmed, God willing," Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told Barrett at the close of Wednesday's hearing.

