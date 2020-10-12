Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Canadian City Returns Hilarious Prank Plaques On Park Benches

Published October 12, 2020 at 7:05 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. An anonymous engraver decorated park benches in Calgary, Canada, with plaques. They say things like, Benjy, the first hamster to fly solo around the world, took off from this spot in April 1937. City authorities decided they needed to stop the spread of misinformation, and they took all the plaques down. But the people of Calgary demanded them back, so the city reinstalled them. We need a bit of whimsy in our 2020 world, the mayor said. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories