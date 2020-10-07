Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Firefighters Called To Rescue Cat In Sealed Metal Donation Bin

Published October 7, 2020 at 6:22 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. A man in London freaked out when he dropped some clothes into a sealed donation bin and heard a cat meowing. Alan McElligott called authorities. Then he ran out and got some cat food in case the cat had been in there for a few days. When firefighters and police arrived, they cracked open the metal box and found a battery-operated stuffed toy. The FurReal Friends cat toy is clearly pretty fur-realistic (ph). It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories