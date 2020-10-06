Bringing The World Home To You

British Censorship Board Watched Hours Of Paint Drying

Published October 6, 2020 at 7:08 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A British filmmaker wanted to protest fees required by a censorship board. Charlie Lyne submitted a film to the British Board of Film Classification, which he called "Paint Drying," which is what it shows - 10 hours of footage, 607 minutes of white paint drying on a brick wall. The board had to watch every minute of the video before giving it a U rating, which is suitable for audiences 4 years and over. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
