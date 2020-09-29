Bringing The World Home To You

Young Overachiever Might Make You Feel Like An Underachiever

Published September 29, 2020 at 6:40 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Well, here's a story about an overachiever to make you feel like an underachiever. Ian Taylor Schlitz started taking college classes at the age of 12. He is now 14, and he just got his associate degree from Tarrant County College in Texas. Oh, he's also the president and CEO of his own business. Ian has had some competition in his family, though. His older sister was accepted into college at the age of 9. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

