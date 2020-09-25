Bringing The World Home To You

MTA Discovers Secret 'Man Cave' Employees Made At Grand Central Terminal

Published September 25, 2020 at 6:39 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. New York real estate is not cheap, but three transit employees found a free spot. In Grand Central Terminal, a giant railway hub more than a century old, they found a forgotten storage room beneath track 114. They equipped it with a futon, a TV, the Internet and even beer in the fridge. Their bosses found the unauthorized break room. But one question - how do you slip a futon into work with nobody noticing? Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
