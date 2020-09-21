National Park In Thailand Takes Unique Action Against Litterbugs

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. A national park in Thailand is tired of trash ruining the scenery and harming the animals that live there, so they are enacting revenge on people who dare to litter. You toss trash in the park, authorities will register you with the police - not great. They will also mail your garbage back to your home, along with a note that reads, you forgot these things at Khao Yai National Park. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.