Mourners Gather At Supreme Court To Honor Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: RBG, RBG, RBG, RBG.
SCOTT SIMON, HOST:
In front of the Supreme Court last night, an impromptu vigil for Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (Singing) Amazing grace, how sweet the sound.
SIMON: The gathering began small and grew through the night. On the steps of the courthouse, mourners placed candles, flowers and written messages of thanks to RBG. In the crowd was a Catholic University college student, Olivia Deplermo.
OLIVIA DEPLERMO: I'm a politics major. And she said, you know, she won't find peace until there's nine women on that Supreme Court. And I want to be one of those today.
SIMON: Nearby, Dwayne Beebe-Franqui held a rainbow flag and remembered Justice Ginsburg as a champion of LGBTQ rights.
DWAYNE BEEBE-FRANQUI: She was such an important part of the fabric of our country. And unfortunately, without her here right now, I'm afraid for our country.