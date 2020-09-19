Mourners Gather At Supreme Court To Honor Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: RBG, RBG, RBG, RBG.

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

In front of the Supreme Court last night, an impromptu vigil for Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (Singing) Amazing grace, how sweet the sound.

SIMON: The gathering began small and grew through the night. On the steps of the courthouse, mourners placed candles, flowers and written messages of thanks to RBG. In the crowd was a Catholic University college student, Olivia Deplermo.

OLIVIA DEPLERMO: I'm a politics major. And she said, you know, she won't find peace until there's nine women on that Supreme Court. And I want to be one of those today.

SIMON: Nearby, Dwayne Beebe-Franqui held a rainbow flag and remembered Justice Ginsburg as a champion of LGBTQ rights.

DWAYNE BEEBE-FRANQUI: She was such an important part of the fabric of our country. And unfortunately, without her here right now, I'm afraid for our country.