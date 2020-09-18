Bringing The World Home To You

Navy Fighter Pilot Program Fines Students For 'Topgun' Quotes

Published September 18, 2020 at 6:31 AM EDT

(SOUNDBITE OF KENNY LOGGINS SONG, "DANGER ZONE")

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. No surprise many actual TOPGUN trainees are fans of the Tom Cruise classic...

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "TOP GUN")

TOM CRUISE: (As Maverick) I feel the need - the need for speed.

ANTHONY EDWARDS: (As Goose) ...The need for speed.

GREENE: But a retired instructor from the elite Navy fighter pilot program tells Business Insider that using that or any other quote from the movie brings a fine of $5. When that happens, someone surely tells the trainee, your ego is writing checks your body can't cash. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
