Malaysia Man Discovers Who Snapped Photos With His Lost Phone

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A Malaysian man was in for a surprise when he found his lost phone in the jungle behind his house. He tells the BBC he opened up the camera roll to find the mischievous thief had taken a bunch of selfies. The culprit - a curious monkey. He says the phone has close-ups of the primate as well as a video of it trying to eat the phone. Ultimately, the monkey just left the phone behind and went on with life. Can you even imagine that kind of freedom? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.