Alphorns Are The Perfect Instrument For Social Distancing
RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:
Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Germans are reviving the perfect musical instrument for social distancing - alphorns.
(SOUNDBITE OF ALPHORNS PLAYING)
MARTIN: The large wooden horns can be more than 10 feet in length. They are traditional in the Alps, and they sound like this.
(SOUNDBITE OF ALPHORNS PLAYING)
MARTIN: These professional alphorn players serenaded the German city of Dresden from the top of a towering apartment building this weekend - a very 2020 use of an instrument built to be heard from miles in the 19th-century Alps.