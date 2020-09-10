Bringing The World Home To You

80-Year-Old Hiker In Britain Was Missing For 3 Days

Published September 10, 2020 at 6:24 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Harry Harvey, who is 80 years old, was hiking in northeast England when a hailstorm separated him from his partner. He went missing, and people searched for days. His family, in agony, held a press conference to appeal for help. And then Mr. Harvey turned up at the press conference. A photographer had found him and drove him there. He'd been lost but said he was fine after, quote, "three good nights of wild camping." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
