Predictions

PETER SAGAL

Now, panel, what will be the next big sting? Adam Felber.

ADAM FELBER: Campbell's soup will be caught fulfilling a sting operations order for six cases of weapons-grade cream of mushroom.

SAGAL: Helen Hong.

HELEN HONG: An FBI investigation finds that Colonel Sanders, Ronald McDonald and Wendy from Wendy's are all actually the Taco Bell Chihuahua in drag.

SAGAL: And Josh Gondelman.

JOSH GONDELMAN: Thanks to a secret camera in a LensCrafters, we learn that Joe Biden's famous aviators are actually bifocals.

BILL KURTIS: And if any of that happens, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: Thanks also to Adam Felber, Helen Hong and Josh Gondelman. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. Get through next week, and we'll see you after it's all done.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

