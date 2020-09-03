Nebraska Man Urges City Council To Take Up Chicken Wing Terminology

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. If you've got a bone to pick, a city council meeting is a good place to air a grievance. Andrew Christensen of Lincoln, Neb., sure thought so.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ANDREW CHRISTENSEN: I go into nice family restaurants, and I see people throwing this name around and pretending as though everything is just fine. I'm talking about boneless chicken wings.

MARTIN: Christensen says his city should bravely mandate a name change. After all, boneless wings aren't really wings at all. So how about it, Lincoln? Or are you chicken? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.