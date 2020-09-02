Bringing The World Home To You

Rolls-Royce Ghost Delivers An Extraordinarily Quiet Ride

Published September 2, 2020 at 5:52 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. What would you pay for absolute quiet? If you have $300,000, Rolls-Royce will deliver. The Ghost is a luxury sedan for the strong, silent type. Extra insulation blocks noise. But in testing, riders found it too unnervingly quiet. Engineers had to let noise back in. Lack of noise has never been a problem in any car my family used. And if there was, there's a solution. Turn on the radio. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
