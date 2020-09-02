Bringing The World Home To You

It's A Bird, It's A Plane. No, It's A Guy In A Jetpack

Published September 2, 2020 at 6:15 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. It's a bird. It's a plane. No, it's...

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED AMERICAN AIRLINES PILOT: Tower, American 1997 - we just passed a guy on a jetpack.

MARTIN: You heard that right. A Fox affiliate in Los Angeles obtained audio of the moment a flight crew reported seeing a man flying alongside them in a jetpack. Experts say they're unaware of technology capable of that altitude, and the FBI is investigating. Who knows? Maybe the guy just needed a more socially distant style of air travel. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

