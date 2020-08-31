Ohio Woodworker Creates Backyard Bar To Serve Neighborhood Squirrels

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. A woodworker in Ohio created a backyard bar to serve his neighborhood squirrels. Michael Dutko told CNN he was inspired after his neighbor complained that squirrels were interrupting her birdwatching, so he created The Nutty Bar, which looks like a little patio. He has seven nuts on tap, all named after beers - Cashew Dunkel, Peanut Pilsner and Pistachio Pale Ale are a few. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.