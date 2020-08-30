Sunday Puzzle: Switching It Up

On-air challenge: Every answer today is a made up two-word phrase in which you switch the first and third letters of the first word to get the second word.

Example: Trick that is certain to work --> Sure Ruse

1. Final bit of table seasoning

2. Dangerous dog along Rome's river

3. Dish of mashed-up food that costs one unit of Indian currency

4. Combination of fruits — one that's yellow and sour, the other that's large and has seeds

5. Metalworker with a torch who is more lascivious

6. One who raises a device for removing impurities

7. Highway marker made of a hard sedimentary rock

Last week's challenge:This challenge came from listener Sandy Weisz, of Chicago. Think of a place on earth with a four-word name. Take the third word. Advance three of its letters to the next letter of the alphabet (so A would become B, B would be come C, etc.). You'll get the fourth word in the name. What place is this?

Challenge answer:Cape of Good Hope

Winner:Laurel Edgecomb of Walnut Creek, Calif.

This week's challenge:This week's challenge comes from listener Joe Young, of St. Cloud, Minn. Name a famous person in history (5,4). The letters of the last name can be rearranged to name a popular game. And the letters in the first name can be rearranged to name an action in this game. Who is this famous person?

