Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Predictions

Published August 29, 2020 at 9:44 AM EDT

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will Jerry Falwell Jr. do next? Maeve Higgins.

MAEVE HIGGINS: All we know is there'll be a second coming.

SAGAL: Alonzo Bodden.

ALONZO BODDEN: He'll be the new director of morality at Pornhub.

SAGAL: And Mo Rocca.

MO ROCCA: He'll be named president of Cal Poly.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we're going to ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Alonzo Bodden, Maeve Higgins and Mo Rocca. And thanks to all of you for listening. Hey, guys. It's almost the fall. It's another season of doing this all together. I'm Peter Sagal. We will see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Wait Wait Don't Tell Me
More Stories