'Star Trek' Actor William Shatner To Release Blues Album

Published August 28, 2020 at 7:13 AM EDT

(SOUNDBITE OF WILLIAM SHATNER'S "THE THRILL IS GONE")

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. William Shatner, best known for "Star Trek," is multitalented. He also has a long music career. Maybe you've heard his version of "Mr. Tambourine Man." He doesn't sing; it's more like a recitation. And now Shatner has announced a new blues album.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "THE THRILL IS GONE")

WILLIAM SHATNER: (Singing) The thrill is gone. The thrill has gone away.

INSKEEP: Can't argue with him there. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

