'Star Trek' Actor William Shatner To Release Blues Album
STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. William Shatner, best known for "Star Trek," is multitalented. He also has a long music career. Maybe you've heard his version of "Mr. Tambourine Man." He doesn't sing; it's more like a recitation. And now Shatner has announced a new blues album.
WILLIAM SHATNER: (Singing) The thrill is gone. The thrill has gone away.
Can't argue with him there. It's MORNING EDITION.