Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Amid Pandemic Concerns, KFC Suspends 'Finger Lickin' Good' Slogan

Published August 26, 2020 at 7:02 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Experts say avoid touching your face, which would seem to include licking your fingers. As an old movie says, you don't know where that finger's been. That's bad news for KFC, which says its chicken is finger lickin' good. Now, licking your fingers when you're already eating likely doesn't matter, but facing complaints, KFC dropped the slogan. Packaging blurs the words finger and lickin', so the revised slogan simply says it's good. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories