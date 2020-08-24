Bringing The World Home To You

New York Farmer Uses A Mystery To Distract People From COVID-19

Published August 24, 2020 at 6:30 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. A farmer in the town of Barre, N.Y., wants to distract people from the pandemic with a little mystery. WHAM-TV reports that Kirk Mathes found a gigantic ornate safe in one of his fields - attached a handwritten note saying, whoever gets it open can keep the contents. Speculation is swirling in the community, of course, but Mathes has decided he won't open the safe because he says, we could all use something fun to talk about. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
