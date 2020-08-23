Bringing The World Home To You

Sunday Puzzle: Low And Inside

By Will Shortz
Published August 23, 2020 at 7:49 AM EDT
Sunday Puzzle
Sunday Puzzle

On-air challenge: Today's puzzle is titled "Low and Inside." Every answer is a word or name that has the syllable "low" somewhere inside it (not at the start or the end). The "low" syllable is always accented.

Example: Like the U.S. before 1776 >> COLONIAL

1. Greeting in Hawaii

2. House speaker Nancy

3. Tennis star Martina

4. Spanish city that hosted the 1992 Olympics

5. Powerful land in ancient Mesopotamia

6. Everyday sandwich meat

7. Sounding pleasant to the ear, as music

8. Informal, as speech

9. Religious scholar

10. Kind of tube that a fertilized egg passes through

11. Relating to or involved in crime

12. Running away to get married

Last week's challenge:Think of a major city in France whose name is an anagram of a major city in Italy. Each city has more than 100,000 people.

Challenge answer:Orléans and Salerno

Winner:Ben Bernard of Cliff Island, Maine

This week's challenge:This week's challenge comes from listener Sandy Weisz, of Chicago. Think of a place on earth with a four-word name. Take the third word. Advance three of its letters to the next letter of the alphabet (so A would become B, B would be come C, etc.). You'll get the fourth word in the name. What place is this?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you by Thursday, August 27, at 3 p.m. ET.

Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
