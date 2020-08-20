Bringing The World Home To You

For Standout Indiana High School Graduate, The Sky Is The Limit

Published August 20, 2020 at 5:46 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with congratulations to Taran Richardson. He's 18, from my home state of Indiana. At Tindley high school, he's a track star, a basketball player, a dean's list student and senior class president. He applied to 70 colleges and 65 said yes, offering a million dollars in scholarships. Richardson chose Howard University to study astrophysics and says the sky's the limit, which means he's also good at dad jokes. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

