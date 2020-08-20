Bringing The World Home To You

Competition For New Zealander Of The Year Has Gotten A Little Furrier

Published August 20, 2020 at 6:56 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. In 2020, competition for the New Zealander of the Year is a little furrier. Nominated alongside the prime minister and the country's health director is Mittens. He's a cat who roams Wellington and has become a celebrity of sorts. Many have commented on his luxurious golden coat. He's graced countless social media posts, and Mittens already has a key to the city. Just goes to show that in tough times, we all need a hero. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

